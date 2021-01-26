Karnataka first to vaccinate over 2 lakh in Phase 1: Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state health department claimed on Monday that Karnataka is the first state in India to immunise over 2 lakh health workers against Covid-19. By 2 pm on Monday 2,06,577 people had been given the shot and by 8.30pm the figure touched 2,31,169. The total target, however, was 4,20,274 people in the past 10 days. On Monday, the state was able to meet 55% of the day’s target, covering 39,720 people out of the intended 85,439 people.

For instance on Monday, Tumakuru had the highest coverage with 71%, followed by Chikkaballapur (66%), Yadgir (66%), Belagavi, Bidar, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura with 64% each.

No severe Adverse Events following immunisation were reported in the day. Officials updated the number of beneficiaries on the CoWIN database over the weekend.

In Bengaluru, for the second phase, 35,000 people were added including municipal employees and police.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “Data is being uploaded and they will be informed of the vaccination date. A survey is also being done to decide where to open more vaccination centres for Phase-2.”

Some zones in Bengaluru covered more people, such as South with 47%, East (45%), Mahadevapura (44%), and Yelahanka (41%). There were at least 6,062 private beneficiaries against 1,560 government workers.