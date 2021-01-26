No room for complacency in fight against Covid-19, says Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala appreciated state government's efforts to fight the pandemic and cautioned that there is no room for complacency.

In his Republic Day address , Vala said "while we have turned the corner on Covid19, there is no room for complacency and we must continue to observe the SMS mantra of Social distancing, masking and sanitization."

Stating that the celebrations of Republic Day this year are dedicated to the undying human spirit to triumph in the face of adversity, the Governor said Karnataka government worked day and night along with people and succeeded in turning the tide on Covid19 and used this crisis as an opportunity to build on its strengths.

Listing out measures taken by the government during the Covid-19 crisis, he said the financial assistance of Rs 5372 crore was given to 63,59000 beneficiaries, which included farmers, workers from unorganized sectors, auto rickshaw drivers, weavers and others.

