Sasikala to remain in hospital after January 27

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: VK Sasikala, former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, will be released from judicial custody on January 27 on the completion of her four-year prison sentence in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. According to sources, her advocate on Monday submitted the papers for her release to the prison authorities.

“Though Sasikala will be released from the Bengaluru Central Prison on January 27, she will continue to be in Victoria Hospital until both her Covid tests come negative,” said sources.Sasiskala is being treated for Covid-19 at the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) at Victoria Hospital, where she was shifted on January 21 and an RT-PCR test had confirmed her Covid positive status.

As per the treatment protocols, she will undergo a swab test on January 27, which would be seven days since she had tested positive. If her swab test comes negative, she will undergo another one on January 30, which will be the tenth day. “She will be discharged from the hospital If both the tests come negative,” said sources.

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Monday stated, “Sasikala is recovering from Covid-19 and her health condition is stable and asymptomatic. She is taking oral food normally and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored and is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of Covid-19. Her pulse, BP and respiratory rate is normal. However, she is receiving oxygen and insulin.”