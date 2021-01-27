STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 students at Karnataka private institution test positive for Covid-19

The Morarji Desai PU College in Garaganduru village of Somwarpet taluk was conducting offline classes since January 11. 

Covid test

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 25 students of a private pre-university college in Somwarpet taluk tested positive for Covid-19. 

The Morarji Desai PU College in Garaganduru village of Somwarpet taluk was conducting offline classes since January 11. In all, 76 students were attending classes after all of them produced Covid-negative test reports. 

However, on January 21, one of the students developed a fever and the college management insisted that the boy take the Covid-19 test again. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on January 25. 

Meanwhile, the college management arranged for Covid-19 tests in the college premises for both students and lecturers. The tests were conducted on January 25 and the test results were availed on Wednesday confirming 25 students to be infected. 

The institution has been shut and sealed for the next 14 days. Doctors have confirmed that the health condition of the students is stable.

