STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-CM camp luring unhappy MLAs: BSY men

When Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seemed to be bumbling with the Cabinet reshuffle and changed portfolios four times in five days, there was a quiet celebration in a section of the BJP.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa welcomes Governor Vajubhai Vala during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shriram BN

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seemed to be bumbling with the Cabinet reshuffle and changed portfolios four times in five days, there was a quiet celebration in a section of the BJP.  This is the group that is opposed to Yediyurappa since he took over as chief minister and its members were happy with the public display of the strongman’s ‘indecisive’ ways, sources in the Yediyurappa camp said. 

Now there is a concern among chief minister’s followers that this section will stoke anger further among disgruntled legislators, who are unhappy over not getting their due in the reshuffle. When Yediyurappa assumed office in July 2019, he had an able ally in Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had led a group of 17 ‘rebels’ from the Congress and JDS to switch over to the BJP with the assurance that all of them would be rewarded with ministerial posts.

Now that all of them have not been accommodated, there is intense pressure on Yediyurappa, the sources said. All the rebels, except Prathap Gouda Patil, are legislators, and he is facing the election anytime soon.

A Yediyurappa follower said, “The camp opposed to us has been reaching out to the rebels who did not get berths. We are keeping a close watch on these ‘unhappy’ leaders to ensure that they would not destabilise the government.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Karnataka cabinet BJP
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp