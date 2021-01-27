Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's four-year-long sentence ends, released from judicial custody

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: VK Sasikala has been released from judicial custody today morning after completing a four-year-long sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

According to sources, a prison officer accompanied by her lawyer went inside the trauma care centre at Victoria Hospital and took her signature for formal release from prison.

After four years of imprisonment in the disproportionate wealth case, VK Sasikala released in Bengaluru; Prison authorities completed the process for her release at the hospital where she is being treated for Corona infection @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) January 27, 2021

Sasikala is being treated at Victoria Hospital for coronavirus.

“All COVID protocols were followed while getting the release formalities done,” said sources.

"Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented, her pulse rate is 76/minute & blood pressure is 166/86 mmHg," Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute confirmed to ANI.

The hospital will conduct a swab test on her today and will do a second test on January 30.

She will be discharged from the hospital if both of them return negative.

The 63-year-old leader has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.

Her relatives and AMMK party workers have planned to take her back to Chennai, added sources.

(with ANI inputs)