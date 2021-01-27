STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's four-year-long sentence ends, released from judicial custody

According to sources, a prison officer accompanied by her lawyer went inside the trauma care centre at Victoria Hospital and took her signature for formal release from prison.

Published: 27th January 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: VK Sasikala has been released from judicial custody today morning after completing a four-year-long sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

According to sources, a prison officer accompanied by her lawyer went inside the trauma care centre at Victoria Hospital and took her signature for formal release from prison.

Sasikala is being treated at Victoria Hospital for coronavirus.

“All COVID protocols were followed while getting the release formalities done,” said sources.

"Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented, her pulse rate is 76/minute & blood pressure is 166/86 mmHg," Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute confirmed to ANI.

The hospital will conduct a swab test on her today and will do a second test on January 30.

She will be discharged from the hospital if both of them return negative.

The 63-year-old leader has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.  In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.

Her relatives and AMMK party workers have planned to take her back to Chennai, added sources. 

(with ANI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala VK Sasikala release VK Sasikala health
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp