Sasikala's prison sentence ends on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Incarcerated Tamil Nadu leader VK Sasikala will be released from judicial custody on Wednesday. Bengaluru Central Prison authorities confirmed that Sasikala will be released on January 27, after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala, who contracted Covid-19, was admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment. “A prison officer will take her signature in hospital for formal release from judicial custody,” an official source said. Victoria Hospital will conduct a swab test on Sasikala on Wednesday to verify the status of her infection.

The test will be repeated on January 30, and she will be discharged from hospital if both tests come negative. According to sources, Sasikala has voiced her concern at contracting the infection in prison.

Her lawyer has asked the government to provide her with ‘Z plus’ security, stating that she is an influential leader with influential political rivals, who may not be interested in her release. He also raised questions about Sasikala’s hospitalisation and pre-hospitalisation events.

Sources said that around 1,000 people, comprising her family members and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam workers led by her nephew and independent legislator TTV Dhinakaran, reportedly plan to come to Bengaluru to take Sasikala back to Chennai with much fanfare.