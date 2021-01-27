Tractors got a bad name: Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tuesday’s protest by farmers in Delhi exposed the involvement of vested interests and proved that their intention was not to agitate against farm laws but to create law and order problems, said BJP leaders in the state on Tuesday.

Reacting to Congress leaders’ demand that farm laws passed by the Central government be repealed, Education Minister Suresh Kumar tweeted saying it was unfortunate that tractors got a bad name as the protest by farmers went out of control and led to large-scale violence in Delhi.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Farmers are soft-hearted. The hand that holds the spade and trowel will not hold any arms. Some people are misleading the farming community.” Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said that in spite of Union government inviting farmers to hold talks, the protest turned violent. “The Congress is directly responsible it,” he alleged.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah said that the Modi government should take back all anti-farmer laws before it is too late. “CM Yediyurappa will pay the price for his anti-farmer stand in Karnataka and for his atrocities against farmers who are protesting for their rights,’’ he tweeted.

State Congress unit president D K Shivakumar said that the Republic Day is a Constitution day and on this day, farmers have stood up against unconstitutional laws. “It’s because of the government’s unconstitutional methods and administration that people from various walks of life, including farmers, have come to the road to protest.

The Congress is with them. Farmers are fighting for their rights. But the government is threatening them by seizing their tractors, snatching their keys and threatening them. This is condemnable,’’ he told reporters. He urged his party workers to join hands with farmers in the protest.