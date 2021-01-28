7-day House session begins from Thursday, 11 Bills may be tabled

By Express News Service

The seven-day legislative session starting on Thursday could witness much heat as the opposition Congress is set to take on the government on a number of issues, including the farm laws, cow slaughter ordinance and state of the economy.

The proceedings will commence with Governor Vajubhai Vala’s address to a joint session of the legislature. As many as 11 new Bills listed by the state government and those pending from the previous session will be taken up for discussions during this session, scheduled to be held till February 5.

Assembly Speaker

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said they have also decided to have a debwwate on the

“One Nation One Election” idea during the session,

and one day will be fixed for this after further discussions.

The state government will also soon announce the date for the budget session to be held in March, he said.

Congress to raise farmers’ issue, state of economy

The government’s ability to put a strong defence will be tested as this will be the first session after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expanded his cabinet to induct seven new ministers and portfolios were reallocated several times to placate the ministers who had openly expressed their displeasure with the portfolios they had been earlier allocated.

“We will take up farmers’ issues, state of economy, lack of relief works in flood-hit areas and the central government’s failure to provide adequate financial assistance to the state,” said a senior Congress leader. “The party had recently organised a massive protest against the farm laws to support the farmers’ movement, and our fight against these laws will continue within and outside the Assembly,” he added.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah has convened a CLP meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the party’s strategy in the Assembly. The party is also likely to take up the issue of illegal mining in the state. On Wednesday, during his visit to the site of last week’s explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga, in which six persons had died, the former CM said he will raise the issue in the Assembly and demand a probe by a sitting High Court judge.

11 Bills to be tabled

During the session, 11 Bills including the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra University Bill 2020, Vidyashilp University Bill 2020, Atria University Bill 2020, Karnataka Financial Institutions Investors’ Welfare Protection (Amendment) Bill-2020, Karnataka Lokayukta (third amendment) Bill 2020, Karnataka Motor Vehicles Tax (second amendment) Bill 2020, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2020, Horticulture Sciences University (Amendment) Bill-2020, among others, are expected to be tabled.

Besides, those Bills that were taken up in the previous session, like Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment (second amendment ) Bill 2020 will also be taken up for discussions.The assembly secretariat has received 1,309 Starred Questions from the members who have also issued notice to take up several issues under the “Calling Attention Motion” and under Rule 351.Covid precautions

The session is being held by following Covid protocols and it is mandatory for all the members, officers and other staff to wear masks and follow social distancing at all times during the session. However, Covid test is not mandatory for those attending the session, although a testing facility has been provided in Vidhana Soudha premises, Kageri said.