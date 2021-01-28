CRPF martyr’s wife accuses reiki practitioner of rape attempt

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Vasanthi, widow of a CRPF jawan Uday Kumar who was martyred during a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in 2006, has urged Mangaluru city police to immediately arrest a reiki practitioner who allegedly attempted to rape her.

Addressing a press meet, Vasanthi said that the black magician Sunil Kumar and his wife Mamatha barged into her house on November 20 and picked up a fight with her, after which Sunil Kumar attempted to rape her. The accused left the house after she raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to the spot.

Vasanathi said following the incident Sunil Kumar and his wife approached Kavoor police station and lodged a false complaint against her two sons, aged 19 and 16, of attempt to rape. After a lot of persuasion, the police lodged the counter complaint, she alleged. Vasanathi had earlier filed a fraud case against the couple, stating that they made her register the first floor of her house in their name through fraudulent means. The case is pending before the court.