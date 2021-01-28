Farmers: SC judge must probe violence in Delhi

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Terming Tuesday’s tractor parade turning violent in New Delhi “unfortunate”, Kurbur Shanthakumar, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Organisations, on Wednesday demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the incident.Stating that farmers had not lost patience even after 145 of their fellowmen died during the protest in chilly weather, he said, they had exhibited their patriotism carrying National Flags on more than five lakh tractors. But the anti-social elements hijacked the 60-day peaceful protest of the farmers against the anti-farm laws and succeeded in creating ruckus only to defame the farming community, he said.

He charged that though the Union Government was aware of it, it did not take any precautions.. “What is the agenda behind pushing farm laws through the ordinance route during the lockdown without any discussion with stakeholders,” he asked.

Shanthakumar termed the eleven rounds of talks with the framers’ body a gimmick by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the JDS also expressed displeasure over the tractor parade turning violent. Former minister Sa Ra Mahesh said both the police and farmers are pained by the incident and the protesters should not have damaged the public property.Reiterating that farmers are the spine of this country, he said an inquiry will throw light on the reason behind the violence.