STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers: SC judge must probe violence in Delhi

Shanthakumar termed the eleven rounds of talks with the framers’ body a gimmick by the Centre.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of farmers and activists at a tractor rally against the Central government’s farm laws in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Terming Tuesday’s tractor parade turning violent in New Delhi “unfortunate”, Kurbur Shanthakumar, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Organisations, on Wednesday demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the incident.Stating that farmers had not lost patience even after 145 of their fellowmen died during the protest in chilly weather, he said, they had exhibited their patriotism carrying National Flags on more than five lakh tractors. But the anti-social elements hijacked the 60-day peaceful protest of the farmers against the anti-farm laws and succeeded in creating ruckus only to defame the farming community, he said.

He charged that though the Union Government was aware of it, it did not take any precautions.. “What is the agenda behind pushing farm laws through the ordinance route during the lockdown without any discussion with stakeholders,” he asked.

Shanthakumar termed the eleven rounds of talks with the framers’ body a gimmick by the Centre.
Meanwhile, the JDS also expressed displeasure over the tractor parade turning violent. Former minister Sa Ra Mahesh said both the police and farmers are pained by the incident and the protesters should not have damaged the public property.Reiterating that farmers are the spine of this country, he said an inquiry  will throw light on the reason behind the violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Farmer protest Farm Laws Supreme Court
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp