HC raps state for failure to establish disaster fund

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the affidavit filed by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, expressing inability to establish a Disaster Response Fund. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said it will issue directions on the next date of hearing to implement Section 48 of the Act, in relation to establishment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and District Disaster Response Fund (DDRF).

In response to a PIL filed by A Mallikarjun from Tumakuru, the chief secretary filed the affidavit expressing inability to comply with provisions of the Disaster Management Act, though the high court had issued directives in 2019 for implementation.

“Section 48 of the Act was brought into force from August 1, 2007. But till today, SDRF has not been established. The chief secretary stated that the fund will be established in the next financial year. Even thirteen-and-half years after the section was brought into force, the state government is not willing to establish the fund,” the court said.