HC transfers BSY’s plea for quashing FIR to special court

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court on Wednesday transferred a writ petition filed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to a special court dealing with cases against public representatives.



The CM has sought cancellation of an FIR filed against him at Devadurga police station for allegedly luring Sharanagouda Patil, son of Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Patil, to resign from his post. The HC Single-Judge bench of Vishwajith Shetty transferred the writ petition to the Special Court headed by Justice John Michael Cunha.

A year ago, the HC Bench had stayed further proceedings against the CM by Devadurga police. Sharanagouda Patil has also applied for vacating the stay on the case. When the case was brought up before Justice Shetty on Wednesday morning, the CM’s counsel appealed to the court to give some more time for arguments.

Responding to his request, Justice Shetty said, “As a Special Court has been constituted to hear cases against public representatives, I’m transferring the case to the court chaired by Justice Cunha. The Special Court will take the case for hearing next week. Justice Cunha is functioning in the Kalaburagi Bench of the HC at present.”

When Yediyurappa was opposition leader, he allegedly held talks with Patil after asking him to come to the guest house in Devadurga of Raichur district and asked him to make his father resign as MLA. Sharanagouda had filed a complaint against Yediyurappa at Devadurga police station.