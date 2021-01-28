Heavy taxes on mines violating rules: Minister Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After an explosion near a stone quarry in Shivamogga killed six people on January 21, the State Government has decided to come down heavily on mines violating rules. Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said they will levy five times the tax payable as penalty on those who have mined more than what is permitted in their licence.

The fine will be imposed by issuing notices by invoking existing provisions in the law, the minister told reporters after a meeting with department officers to discuss measures to prevent illegal mining, and a policy to regularise unauthorised mining.

The minister said they will conduct ‘Mining Adalats’ in Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad once in 15 days, to address the grievances of those involved in mining activities on a small scale. Most of the problems faced at the local level would be resolved through Adalats, and there is no need for people to visit Bengaluru to get permits, he said.

Nirani said they will come up with a new policy to regularise mining wherever licence provisions are violated, and warned of stringent action against those indulging in illegal mining. Officials have been directed to take stern action against those involved in illegal mining.

The government is thinking of setting up a facility to train entrepreneurs and workers involved in mining. Nirani said they will discuss the proposal with the Chief Minister and decide on the location. The institute will provide necessary training and aid in mining, he added.

1,200 gelatin sticks seized in Hassan

Hassan: Officials of the Internal Security Force seized 1,200 gelatin sticks, two detonators, and 10 kg ammonium nitrate near Hanumantapura in Hassan taluk on Wednesday. Based on the information, the staff of the security force raided a farm house near Hanumantapura. However, the officials are yet to trace the miscreant who transported and brought the explosives. Gorur police have registered the case in this regard.