Karnataka SSLC exam likely from June 14. Check tentative schedule here
The students who want changes should write to the department by February 26, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar S said.
Published: 28th January 2021 05:43 PM | Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:43 PM
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar S on Thursday announced that the class 10 SSLC board examination will be held from June 14 to 25.
There will be a one-day gap between each core subject exams, the minister said.
Kumar announced a tentative time table, which, he said, was open to suggestions from students. Those, who want changes, should write to the department by February 26.
The examinations in 2019-20 had started on June 25, Kumar said. "But, we are trying to finish exams by the same time this year. Regular classes for the students of classes 10, 11, and 12 will start from February 1 to help them cope with the syllabus.
The minister also said that considering the Covid-19 situation, the SSLC board has clarified that attendance of 75% will not be applicable this year.
Timetable
- June 14: First language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)
- June 16: Core subjects (Math and Sociology)
- June 18: Second language (English or Kannada)
- June 19: Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering-2, elements of graphics-2, Elements of electronics engineering, Elements of Computer science, Economics
- June 21: Science, Political Science, Karnataka Music/Hindustani music
- June 23: Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)
- NSQF Exam subjects (Information technology, retail, automobile, health care, beauty, and wellness)
- June 25: Core subject: Social Science