Karnataka SSLC exam likely from June 14. Check tentative schedule here

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar S on Thursday announced that the class 10 SSLC board examination will be held from June 14 to 25.

There will be a one-day gap between each core subject exams, the minister said.

Kumar announced a tentative time table, which, he said, was open to suggestions from students. Those, who want changes, should write to the department by February 26.

The examinations in 2019-20 had started on June 25, Kumar said. "But, we are trying to finish exams by the same time this year. Regular classes for the students of classes 10, 11, and 12 will start from February 1 to help them cope with the syllabus.

The minister also said that considering the Covid-19 situation, the SSLC board has clarified that attendance of 75% will not be applicable this year.

Timetable