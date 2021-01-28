STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make Mumbai Union territory, says Karnataka Deputy CM as border row with Maharashtra heats up

People of this region (North Karnataka) were demanding their rightful share of Mumbai as the region was once a part of Bombay-Karnataka, said Laxman Savadi

Published: 28th January 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:41 PM

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka government has hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his continued provocative statements on the boundary row. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi demanded that Mumbai be made a Union territory until it is merged with Karnataka as it was once a part of the Bombay-Karnataka region and hence the people of the state have a rightful claim to it.    

Speaking to a section of media at Borgaon near Nipani on Wednesday, Savadi was reacting to the statements of Thackeray that Belagavi region should be made a Union territory and that he would not be silent until it is merged with Maharashtra.

He condemned Thackeray's statements and said the Mahajan Commission has already submitted its report on the boundary dispute and the people of Karnataka were confident that the verdict of the Supreme Court on the row would be in the state's favour.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Deputy CM should understand history: Sena's Sanjay Raut on his Mumbai remarks

People of this region (North Karnataka) were demanding their rightful share of Mumbai as the region was once a part of Bombay-Karnataka, said Savadi adding, "The time has come to start demanding our share of Mumbai and efforts to get Mumbai merged in Karnataka state should begin now. And until Mumbai is merged with Karnataka, I demand that the Union government declare Mumbai as a Union territory.''

Further, Savadi said the boundary dispute between both the states would be settled once Karnataka started asking for a share in Mumbai. 

The DCM underlined the need to finish the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi and said the BJP was planning to get all the leaders of MES into the party to ensure that the MES chapter was closed. "We have to finish the MES and it is our duty. We will make MES top leader Aravind Patil of Khanapur as BJP candidate in the next assembly election,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the release of a book on the boundary dispute by the Maharashtra CM in Mumbai on Wednesday and his provocative statements on the vexed dispute evoked a sharp response in Karnataka as leaders from different political parties hit out at Thackeray.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said it had been the practice in Maharashtra to issue irresponsible statements on the boundary dispute whenever a new government came to power. It was not a new development at all, he said.

Stating that Belagavi region was an integral part of Karnataka and that a case pertaining to the boundary dispute was pending before the Supreme Court, he said, "As a Kannadiga, I would like to give a message to Uddhav Thackeray not to resort to politics in this matter as all Marathi people in Karnataka are living happily.''

