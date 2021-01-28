Oldest MLA in Karnataka MC Managuli dies, leaders across party lines offer condolences

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Senior JD(S) MLA M C Managuli died of age-related health ailments at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"After his health deteriorated, he was airlifted to Bengaluru a fortnight ago. He was suffering from various age related health issues including breathlessness. He died at a private hospital after failing to respond to treatment," said a source.

The 84-year-old was the seniormost legislator in the Karnataka Assembly. He is survived by his wife, five children and several grandchildren. A family member told The New Indian Express, "The last rites will be performed on Friday. Until then the mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at an educational institution owned by the octogenarian."

He had contested the assembly polls six times representing the JD(S) but tasted victory only twice. His first victory came in 1994 and the second in 2018. Both times he was inducted into the cabinet. He served as minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Horticulture. In his four decade long political career, he remained loyal to the JD(S).

Leaders from all parties expressed their condolences on the demise of the senior legislator. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "I was shocked to read about the passing away of the Sindagi MLA. With his death, the state has lost a senior leader. I pray to God to give all the strength to his family and followers," tweeted CM. JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda also condoled the death of Managuli.