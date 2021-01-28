STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Oldest MLA in Karnataka MC Managuli dies, leaders across party lines offer condolences

He had contested the assembly polls six times representing the JD(S) but tasted victory only twice. His first victory came in 1994 and the second in 2018

Published: 28th January 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) leader M C Managuli passed away.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Senior JD(S) MLA M C Managuli died of age-related health ailments at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"After his health deteriorated, he was airlifted to Bengaluru a fortnight ago. He was suffering from various age related health issues including breathlessness. He died at a private hospital after failing to respond to treatment," said a source.

The 84-year-old was the seniormost legislator in the Karnataka Assembly. He is survived by his wife, five children and several grandchildren. A family member told The New Indian Express, "The last rites will be performed on Friday. Until then the mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at an educational institution owned by the octogenarian."

He had contested the assembly polls six times representing the JD(S) but tasted victory only twice. His first victory came in 1994 and the second in 2018. Both times he was inducted into the cabinet. He served as minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Horticulture. In his four decade long political career, he remained loyal to the JD(S).

Leaders from all parties expressed their condolences on the demise of the senior legislator. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "I was shocked to read about the passing away of the Sindagi MLA. With his death, the state has lost a senior leader. I pray to God to give all the strength to his family and followers," tweeted CM. JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda also condoled the death of Managuli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MC Managuli JD(S) Karnataka
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp