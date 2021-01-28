STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 270 bird species spotted at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

In all, 75 participants from five states had registered for the survey.

A herd of spotted deer inside the Nagarahole National Park | vinod karimatt

MYSURU: The first edition of the bird survey conducted at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve to study the bird diversity in various habitats, recorded over 270 bird species covering terrestrial, aquatic and aerial niches.The four-day-long survey, which began on January 23 concluded on 26, where 111,  including forest staff, watched birds at 91 beats of the tiger reserve covering over 843.96 sq km. Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Mahesh Kumar said participants traversed over 1,300 km during the survey. “Many endangered species like the red-headed vulture, white-rumped vulture among others were spotted during the survey,” he said.

In all, 75 participants from five states had registered for the survey. They were assisted by the forest staff in the exercise. As many as six rare species -- Black Redstart, Greenish Warbler, Greater Spotted Eagle, Niligiri Flowerpecker, Spot Bellied Eagle Owl and Manotagu’s Harrier were also recorded during the survey.

The participants also recorded endemic species like Malabar parakeet, Malabar grey hornbill, white bellied blue flycatcher, crimson backed sunbird and white bellied tree at Nagarahole-Kallahalla-Anechowkur- Kodagu belt.

Kumar said that some migratory birds like the bar-headed goose which has migrated from Tibet, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Russia, numbering 200, were also recorded. Other migratory birds like little stint (migrating from Russia), common redshank, green sandpiper, black-tailed godwit and black stork were also spotted.

