Panel’s NoC not a permit for land conversion: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NoC) issued by the technical committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu should not be construed as permission for conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Col C P Muthanna from Kodagu, challenging the revenue department order dated June 4, 2020. The court issued notice to the chief secretary, revenue department, department of ecology, forest and environment, principal chief conservator of forests, DC and chief conservator of forests, Kodagu district.

The revenue department issued the order constituting the technical committee headed by the DC to issue ‘NoC’ for land conversion under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. Once the NoC is issued, buildings can be constructed with approval from the village panchayat and local institutions, the order said.

The petitioner submitted that some coffee estate owners, without knowing the feasibility and contours of their land, are filing applications before the DC to get their agricultural lands converted for non-agricultural purposes. Some of the ongoing construction projects will be devastating to the hilly areas of the district, the petitioner claimed.