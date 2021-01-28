STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panel’s NoC not a permit for land conversion: HC

The revenue department issued the order constituting the technical committee headed by the DC to issue ‘NoC’ for land conversion under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NoC) issued by the technical committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu should not be construed as permission for conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Col C P Muthanna from Kodagu, challenging the revenue department order dated June 4, 2020. The court issued notice to the chief secretary, revenue department, department of ecology, forest and environment, principal chief conservator of forests, DC and chief conservator of forests, Kodagu district.

The revenue department issued the order constituting the technical committee headed by the DC to issue ‘NoC’ for land conversion under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. Once the NoC is issued, buildings can be constructed with approval from the village panchayat and local institutions, the order said.

The petitioner submitted that some coffee estate owners, without knowing the feasibility and contours of their land, are filing applications before the DC to get their agricultural lands converted for non-agricultural purposes. Some of the ongoing construction projects will be devastating to the hilly areas of the district, the petitioner claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court land conversion
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp