Schools to reopen in full swing for Classes 9-12 in Karnataka from February 1 

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has decided that schools will reopen in full swing for Classes 9 and 11 (first PUC) along with Classes 10 and 12 from February 1, announced the minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar on Thursday.

Kumar was addressing mediapersons after a meeting with the health minister and the Technical Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, Vidyagama for Classes 6-8 will continue.

He said that while he was mulling the reopening of schools from Class 1 onwards, it was decided that the attendance of the classes that open will be gauged and then a decision will be taken.

The Technical Advisory Committee will meet again in the second week of February 2021 to decide on the opening of the remaining classes.

SOPs will be sent to schools for all the classes that open from February 1.

Thus far, Kumar said that there was a positive response for reopening of classes from all quarters and students' enthusiasm for learning has been reignited as they understand their classes better in a physical set-up where they can clarify doubts.

Till date, he said 75 percent students have been present for the second PUC physical classes, 70 percent have been present in the SSLC grade and Vidyagama has seen an an attendance of 45 percent for classes six to nine.

TAC's SOPs were followed, teachers were tested a priori, students were tested in schools, sanitisers were used and physical distancing was followed. The virus has not spread in a big way to students and teachers, he said.

Online classes will also continue and attendance in offline classes is not compulsory.