Burning of Elephant: Vets to conduct forensic analysis 

The incident occurred at Singara range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the video of which went viral drawing national attention. After widespread criticism, the suspects were arrested. 

A crane lifts an elephant on to a truck in Sakleshpur late on Wednesday night

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

Forest veterinarians of the Tiger Reserve conducted necropsy of the elephant and have sent the samples to Karnataka where a group of experts and veterinarians in Bengaluru led by forensic expert Dr Prayag H S will do a detailed forensic analysis and submit a report. “We have received communication from the forest officials of MTR to conduct forensic analysis and we have been approached after knowing our past experience.

We shall start examining as soon as we get the samples,” said Dr Prayag, who is also serving as Assistant professor-cum-chief veterinary officer at veterinary college, Hebbal, Bengaluru.The team in the past had played a pivotal role in solving various cases of animal deaths reported at wildlife reserves in Tamil Nadu after receiving the viscera samples during the lockdown last year. 

Labourer trampled to death
Hassan: An elephant trampled a labourer to death near Bettagalale in Arkalgud taluk, on Wednesday night.  The deceased is Ravi (35) of Chikka- bommanahalli of the same taluk. The incident occurred when Ravi along with his friend Satish was returning home on a motorcycle from Somwarpet town where he was working in a coffee curing works.

Ravi who was on the pillion was attacked by the elephant and Satish who was riding the motorcycle had escaped with minor injuries.  Satish is undergoing treatment in the taluk hospital.  According to the villagers, 15 elephants in four groups are often seen entering human habitats in  Arkalgud taluk after the officials started an operation to fix radio collars to the elephants in Sakleshpur and Yesaluru forest range.

elephant
