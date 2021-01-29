STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Catch big players in drug case: Indrajit Lankesh

The CCB is considering making him prime witness in the case.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 03:29 PM

Director Indrajit Lankesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh on Thursday did not appear before the CCB police, who had summoned him. It is learnt that he came to meet a police officer but he was asked to come after the legislature session was over.It is said that Lankesh was present at the Anti-Narcotics Wing at the CCB on Thursday for questioning in the Sandalwood drug case but could not meet the officials since they were busy with the security duty for the ongoing session.

This is the third time that the CCB had summoned Indrajit to gather more information about the drug racket. The CCB is considering making him prime witness in the case.

Speaking to reporters at the Police Commissioner’s office, Indrajit demanded that the issue  be discussed in the session. “The CCB, which is probing the case, has arrested only small fish while big whales are still out. Not only some actresses, but also big stars, directors and sons of political leaders are involved. There should be a detailed investigation on this,” he said.

“Influential people are involved in the racket. I don’t want to name them. The investigation officials continue to fight against the drug menace and seize drugs worth crores. Imagine what would happen if this should have fallen into the hands of the youth,” he said.He said he was called by DCP Basavaraj Angadi to share more details in the drug case and added that he had been cooperating with the investigation officials right from the beginning.  

