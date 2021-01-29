STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crane lifts stubborn tusker!

Elephant

Representational Image

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a rare case, a crane had to be used for the translocation exercise of a problematic adult tusker in Sakleshpur in Hassan district late on Wednesday night. Reason: The tusker had refused to move into the truck for translocation.Forest officials normally use Kumki (trained) elephants to push a tusker into a truck and also to give emotional support. But in this case, the wild tusker, aged around 25, was stubborn.

The tusker was identified to be problematic as it had started to charge at people and was regularly raiding crops. As part of the exercise, three female elephants were radio collared, after which their movements were tracked by the forest department and locals alerted in advance of their movement.

Dr Basavaraj K N, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan, said that it was the first time that a tusker was airlifted by a crane to be stationed in a truck as part of the translocation. A similar exercise was tried in Kodagu around five months back.

Another forest department official said that the tusker’s movements are being tracked to check if he has suffered any injuries while wandering in the wild. 

Comments

