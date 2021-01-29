Elderly radiologist couple stabbed, robbed of valuables by two men at their home in Mysuru 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a gruesome incident, a radiologist couple Dr Keshav P and his wife Dr Krishnakumari, both senior citizens, were stabbed and robbed of their valuables by two assailants at their residence in Vijayanagara here.

The incident which took place late on Thursday night has sent shockwaves in the neighbourhood.

According to a statement by the wife, one of the assailants kept shouting that her husband denied him a job despite his pleas.

The men who wore helmets reportedly barged into their home and stabbed the husband after locking his wife inside the kitchen. Later, the duo attacked her also.

They allegedly even took away the wife's gold ornaments weighing 120 grams and her husband's iPhone. The couple are currently under treatment for the attack and the condition of the husband is said to be serious.

An FIR has been registered at the city's Vijayanagara police station and police are on the lookout for the assailants.