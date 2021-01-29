HC seeks details of steps taken to prohibit land sale  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to list out the measures taken for effective implementation of Section 6 of Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands Act.

Section 6 prohibits transfer of certain land granted by the government to persons belonging to the SCs and STs in the state. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by B Dasappa, a resident of Tumakuru.

CAT to switch to physical hearing from February 1

The Bengaluru bench of the Central Admini-strative Tribunal has decided to switch to physical hearing with effect from February 1, along with an option the lawyers, who have the necessity, to attend cases through video conferencing with prior intimation.

The hearings were taking place through video-conferencing from May 5, 2020 till October 12 on all days, due to the pandemic. However, from October 13, physical hearing is being held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays and video conferencing is being continued every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.