STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC seeks details of steps taken to prohibit land sale  

 The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to list out the measures taken for effective implementation of Section 6 of Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands Act.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to list out the measures taken for effective implementation of Section 6 of Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands Act.

Section 6 prohibits transfer of certain land granted by the government to persons belonging to the SCs and STs in the state. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by B Dasappa, a resident of Tumakuru.

CAT to switch to physical hearing from February 1
The Bengaluru bench of the Central Admini-strative Tribunal has decided to switch to physical hearing with effect from February 1, along with an option the lawyers, who have the necessity, to attend cases through video conferencing with prior intimation.

The hearings were taking place through video-conferencing from May 5, 2020 till October 12 on all days, due to the pandemic. However, from October 13, physical hearing is being held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays and video conferencing is being continued every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp