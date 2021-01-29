STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka ranks 10 in vaccination coverage; Bidar tops in state

Karnataka is at rank 10 among better performing states in vaccination coverage of registered Health Care Workers (HCW), as per data released by the central ministry of health.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is at rank 10 among better performing states in vaccination coverage of registered Health Care Workers (HCW), as per data released by the central ministry of health.Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in India since the nationwide drive was rolled out, reached 25,07,556 till 2pm Thursday.

“Lakshadweep (83.4 per cent), Odisha (50.7 per cent), Haryana (50 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (48.3 per cent), Rajasthan (46.8 per cent), Tripura (45.6 per cent), Mizoram (40.5 per cent), Telangana (40.3 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (38.1 per cent), Karnataka (35.6 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (35.5 per cent) are among the better-performing states with over 35% vaccination coverage of healthcare workers,” he said.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu (15.7 per cent), Delhi (15.7 per cent), Jharkhand (14.7 per cent), Uttarakhand (17.1 per cent), Chhattisgarh (20.6 per cent) and Maharashtra (20.7 per cent) have less than 21 per cent coverage and need to improve, Bhushan said. The government has been urging healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, not to hesitate to get vaccinated, stressing that it is their social responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has issued detailed guidelines to states to ensure there is no wastage of Covid-19 vaccines and for that purpose, vaccinators at session sites have been allowed to add additional beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine Bidar
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp