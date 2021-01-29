Karnataka ranks 10 in vaccination coverage; Bidar tops in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is at rank 10 among better performing states in vaccination coverage of registered Health Care Workers (HCW), as per data released by the central ministry of health.Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in India since the nationwide drive was rolled out, reached 25,07,556 till 2pm Thursday.

“Lakshadweep (83.4 per cent), Odisha (50.7 per cent), Haryana (50 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (48.3 per cent), Rajasthan (46.8 per cent), Tripura (45.6 per cent), Mizoram (40.5 per cent), Telangana (40.3 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (38.1 per cent), Karnataka (35.6 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (35.5 per cent) are among the better-performing states with over 35% vaccination coverage of healthcare workers,” he said.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu (15.7 per cent), Delhi (15.7 per cent), Jharkhand (14.7 per cent), Uttarakhand (17.1 per cent), Chhattisgarh (20.6 per cent) and Maharashtra (20.7 per cent) have less than 21 per cent coverage and need to improve, Bhushan said. The government has been urging healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, not to hesitate to get vaccinated, stressing that it is their social responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has issued detailed guidelines to states to ensure there is no wastage of Covid-19 vaccines and for that purpose, vaccinators at session sites have been allowed to add additional beneficiaries.