Karnataka second year PUC exam likely from May 24. Check tentative exam schedule here

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Second PUC exams will be held from May 24 to June 10, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar announced on Friday.

The minister released a tentative timetable for the exams saying that the government will consider if there is any objection to it.

“PUC examinations are usually held in March. In Karnataka, classroom studies for classes 10 and 12 resumed on January 1. Staggered classroom schedules were followed by schools in the state, with the Centre recommending only 50 per cent of students be allowed at a time in educational institutes. Keeping the covid situation, syllabus completion and dates of other competitive exams in mind, the dates have been announced to be held in May,” the minister said.

Suresh Kumar further said though regular classes will begin from February 1, attendance of students won't be mandatory and they can choose to continue classes online as the central government had recommended.

While regular classes for class 10 and second-year pre-university (PU) Class 12 students have begun, students from grades six to nine came to campuses for the Vidyagama programme from January 1, which enables continued schooling.

While there was opposition from certain sections about opening schools and PU colleges amidst the prevailing pandemic situation, others including Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar were of the opinion that opening of schools and colleges along with preventive measures was necessary for students, especially in rural areas, with online education mostly not available.

