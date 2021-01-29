No clarity in Governor’s address, says Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Governor’s address to the joint session of the state legislature lacks clarity and vision, said Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah. “It was a bundle of lies and the Governor has not spoken about the government’s achievements in his address. The programmes mentioned in his address were started during our government,” the Congress leader said.

The Governor’ address must have clarity on the government’s policies and programmes, the former CM said, while adding that there was no mention of the financial situation or irrigation projects in the state. Accusing the state government of neglecting the development of North Karnataka region, Siddaramaiah said the legislative session should have been held in Belagavi.

“The BJP leaders talk about development of the region and shifting of government offices to North Karnataka, but now they are not even holding the session in Belagavi,” he added.