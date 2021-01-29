Sasikala stable, may be discharged on Jan 30

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is said to be stable and progressing well at the Trauma Care Centre at Victoria Hospital. “She had undergone an RT-PCR test on Wednesday but the report is not yet known,” said sources.

A Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute health bulletin stated that Sasikala is “stable, comfortable and taking her oral food normally”.Sasikala is likely to be discharged if she tests negative on January 30. She was released from judicial custody on Wednesday after completing her prison sentence in the disproportionate assets case.