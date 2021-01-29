STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivamogga blast: Lokayukta orders DC to probe illegal mining

The next hearing is on March 2.   

Published: 29th January 2021 05:48 AM

A file picture of the blast site in Shivamogga | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the blast in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga district could have been avoided if officials of the mines and geology department had acted immediately after a report was on the issue was submitted to him in October 2020, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty directed the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner to conduct a detailed investigation and submit the report in six weeks. 

In his order on January 25, Justice Shetty directed the Deputy Commissioner, who is chairman of the District Task Force (Mines) Committee, to institute an investigation into illegal quarrying/mining in the district, arrears of royalty due from licensees, penalty imposed for illegal quarrying, crushers being operated illegally, steps taken to prohibit crushers, officials who have failed to monitor and prevent illegal mining, and action taken against such officials.   

The order, initiating suo motu investigation into illegal stone quarrying in Masagalli of Hosanagara taluk, and other parts of Shivamogga district, was passed on the basis of a report dated August 4, 2017, received from the Lokayukta SP, Chitradurga.  

Thereafter, a report submitted by Lokayukta police in February 2020 disclosed failure on the part of the forest and mines and geology departments to monitor and prevent illegal mining on the Chief Minister’s home turf, and said that 17 stone crushing units were operating illegally in Shivamogga taluk alone. 

In October 2020, officials informed the Lokayukta that 25 cases had been registered in relation to illegal mining, including four criminal cases against people carrying out illegal mining in Hunasodu village.
Referring to this, Lokayukta Shetty said the explosion could have been avoided if action was taken immediately after the report was submitted in October 2020. 

“It is needless to point out that illegal extraction of granite and operation of stone quarrying/mining not only seriously affects the wealth of the state, but also results in serious degradation of Mother Earth...,” Justice Shetty said, asking the DC to look into compensation to be paid to the families of the deceased. The next hearing is on March 2.   

