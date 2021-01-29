Ten members of UP gang nabbed in Karnataka after robbing bank, eight more absconding 

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Ten members of a gang from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the Kalaburagi district police on Thursday in connection with the theft of 1481 grams of gold ornaments and cash of Rs 11 lakh from the Nidagunda village branch of Karnataka Grameena Bank on December 11, police sources said here.

The arrested men have been identified as Fayimkhan, Noor Salim, Aihit Sam Pathan, Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Agaz Khan, Wahid Ali, Nayum Khan, Mujib Khan, Mohammad Sarim and Indris Kalekhan. All the accused are from Badayu, Kakaral and Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have recovered a truck worth Rs 30 lakh, a Scorpio vehicle worth Rs 7 lakh purchased from the stolen amount, a Honda worth Rs 5 lakh, 402 grams of gold ornaments and cash of Rs 20000.

After the theft in the bank, Kalaburagi SP Simi Mariyam George constituted a special team under the supervision of the Chincholi DySP, which nabbed the accused. Eight more accused are absconding and police are searching for them.

Some of the accused were fruit vendors in their home towns and others were working as lorry drivers and construction workers, said SP Simi Mariyam George.