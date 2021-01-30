Govt asks public to submit videos on DJ Halli violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has issued a public notification regarding submission of audio, video or other recordings showing damage caused to properties in the violence that rocked DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits on August 11, 2020. The court was hearing a batch of PILs in connection with the incident.

The notification issued on January 27 states that the office of the Claims Commissioner is located at Balabrooie Guest House. Evidence can be submitted to pinpoint the damage and the nexus with the perpetrators of the crime.

The submission can be made on all working days, except Saturdays, between 11 am and 4 pm, before February 28. Submissions should be made along with a written statement containing details such as name, full address, phone number and e-mail ID, accompanied by an affidavit.