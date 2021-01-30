Panel blames Horatti, BJP members for Council fracas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An interim report of the House Committee, constituted by Legislative Council chairman Pratapchandra Shetty to probe the unruly scenes on the floor of the House of December 15, has indicted JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti, who is tipped to be elected chairman of the House, and Pranesh M K, who was appointed Deputy Chairman only on Friday.

The committee’s report also has blamed Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and then Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy for the fracas. The committee has based its findings on complaints from marshals, CCTV camera footage from the House and other visual evidence brought on record. The final report of the panel will be submitted after a week.

‘Congress members to be suspended for one session’

The panel includes JDS’ Marithibbe Gowda as chairman, Congress MLCs B K Hariprasad and R B Thimmapur as members after BJP’s A H Vishwanath and S V Sankanur quit.It has indicted BJP MLCs Arun Shahpur, M K Pranesh, Ayanur Manjunath and Y A Narayanswamy based on a written complaint from the Marshals who said the members had locked the door of the Council hall. It has also blamed JDS MLCs Basavraj Horatti, Govindraju and Srikante Gowda K T.

Congress MLCs Chandrashekar Patil, Prakash Rathod, Nasir Ahmed, Shrinivas Mane and M Narayanaswamy had acted in defence, it said. The committee has recommended one-session suspension for Congress members and two sessions for BJP and JDS members.BJP’s Ravi Kumar said, “It is a one-sided committee with two Congress members, and Marithibbe Gowda, though with JDS, is mostly considered to be with Congress.’’Hariprasad said, “It is a tragedy the indicted members like Pranesh have been rewarded. If the BJP had any objection to the committee, they should have protested in the House.”