Sasikala likely to be discharged on Sunday

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is likely to be discharged from Victoria Hospital on Sunday, where she was admitted for Covid treatment. She was earlier scheduled to be discharged on Saturday, but according to sources, she will leave the hospital on Sunday.

The hospital has conducted her RTPCR test to verify her Covid status. “She will be discharged only if she tests negative,” said sources. Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI), in a health bulletin, said that she was “asymptomatic and her vital parameters were stable.

She is maintaining saturation without oxygen support, her sugar is under control and she is conscious, alert and well-oriented”.According to sources, Sasikala may get admitted in a private hospital till she completely recovers, before she meets people back home.

“It is not clear whether she will head back to Chennai or some other city. She may even stay back in Bengaluru for a few days,” said sources. Police have made adequate bandobast for Sasikala’s ‘reception’ by her family and fans outside Victoria Hospital.

Sasikala was released from judicial custody on January 27 after she completed her four-year prison sentence in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. She was admitted to Victoria Hospital on January 21 for a CT scan, after she developed lung infection in prison.