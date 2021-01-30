Three more held for attacking cop in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three more persons have been arrested by Mangaluru police for their involvement in a murderous attack on an on-duty policeman. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Friday that they are members of ‘Karkhana gang’ which conspired along with ‘Maya gang’ to murder policemen as an act of revenge against 2019 Mangalore police firing during anti-CAA protest, in which two persons were killed and several injured.

“Ganesh Kamath, a head constable attached to Mangaluru north station was attacked by a youth while on duty on December 16 at around 11.20 am near New Chitra talkies. He was a random target and the gang had identified three to four areas where they could carry out the crime easily. During investigation, We found out that two gangs were involved in the case.

Initially, we arrested two persons involved in the case and after investigation, five persons from Maya gang and another youth who supplied a tablet to the gang were arrested a week ago. Later, we questioned the medical store owner in this regard. Now, we have arrested three more persons - Ibrahim Shakir (19), a resident of Bolara, Akbar (30) from Sajipanadu in Bantwal taluk now residing in Mangaluru and Mohammed Haneef,” the commissioner said.

He further said that these accused are members of Karkhana gang. “They are a close-knit group of youngsters. During the investigation, we found out that they are involved in various activities. Along with Maya gang members, these three conspired to attack policemen using a minor boy. We got a breakthrough in this case and have obtained more information. Six accused Anish Ashraf (22), Abdul Khader Fahad (23) and Rahil (18) from Kudroli; Mohammed Kayis (24) from Tannirbavi; Mohammed Nawaz (30), from BC Road and Sheik Mohammed Haris (31) from Bajpe were arrested two weeks ago,” he said. Some of the men involved in the attack knew the 2019 firing victims.

They had initially planned to attack cops on Mangaluru golibar anniversary but dropped the idea. As per the initial plan, Anish was supposed to carry out the crime. However since he has a criminal record, they selected a minor and gave him schedule H drugs that were supplied by Nawaz, who worked at a medical shop, without medical prescription.