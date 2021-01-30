Two lithium battery plants to come up in Karnataka: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two lithium battery manufacturing plants, one in the Hubballi region in North Karnataka and the other near Chikkaballapura, will be set up in the near future as the state government is taking several measures to promote the use of e-vehicles and reduce air pollution, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said.

The state is also preparing an energy policy, Ashwath Narayan said after launching the e-vehicle rally organized by the Rotary Club at the East Gate of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

The DyCM further said Karnataka is the first state in the country to introduce an e-vehicle policy in 2018. The consumers can avail the pre-charged batteries on a hiring basis and to facilitate this ‘battery banks’ which will be set up all over the state and they will work like petrol bunks, the DyCM said and added that such a move will also make e-vehicles cheaper.

Ashwath Narayan said the ‘e-vehicle’ manufacturing sector is growing at a rapid pace and the government is taking several steps to boost growth in the sector. The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has been made to work as the nodal agency for establishing more charging stations. It has already set up 150 charging stations and 150 more such charging stations will be set-up, he added.