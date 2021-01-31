‘Budget a tightrope walk for BSY’

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

It is a going to be a tightrope walk for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as he gets ready to present the State Budget, said 14th National Finance Commission member Prof M Govinda Rao while talking to The New Sunday Express. It is not time for ministers to haggle over portfolios, but to work to make Bengaluru and Karnataka more investor-friendly, he added. On the economic scenario in the country, he warned that when the loan moratorium ends soon, vulnerable sectors will go bust and that will lead to severe bleeding in the economy.

The government has the onerous task of putting the economy back on track.

The Economic Survey indicates what the government needs to do. Spending must be the priority, but they should not lose sight of reforms. The major area of reform is the banking sector. Public sector banks are bleeding and taxpayers’ money cannot be given for their recapitalisation. The time has come for the government to bite the bullet. Banks have to be professionalised while maintaining accountability. A bad bank is not going to solve the problem and it is better to start privatising weak banks. The government has to look at regulatory structures more seriously while distancing itself from the banking system.

Is the time tough for the banking sector?

Non-performing assets of public sector banks are expected to go up to around 16 per cent. It is known that 40 per cent of bank deposits go for priority lending, 18 per cent to statutory liquidity ratio and 3 per cent for Cash Reserve Ratio. With the remaining limited resources available for lending, banks will have 16 per cent NPAs. There is some relief now because of the postponement of regulatory forbearance in terms of moratorium, restructuring and other measures. But once the moratorium ends, the problem will strike and a large number of bankruptcies will be reported. Many small, medium and vulnerable sectors will go bust and banks will lose heavily. Whose money is it? It is the poor depositor’s money.

The state’s share of funds from the Centre has come down. Tax revenue collections in the state have been sluggish. What do you foresee for the state?

We don’t know what the tax devolution will be because the finance commission report has been submitted and it will be presented before Parliament on Monday. According to the report, there is a cut of about 42 per cent. We don’t know whether they have cut down on tax devolution. The first finance commission report resulted in a big loss of revenue for Karnataka. It was less by the finance commission’s own estimate by about Rs 4800 crore. The Finance Commission announced a special grant for Karnataka, but it was not accepted by the government.



Is it going to be a tightrope walk for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa this time?

It is going to be a challenge for all... for the entire country.

Is this the worst that could be expected?

In the 14th Finance Commission, we took the percentage of forest cover of Karnataka as a yardstick for devolution which benefitted Karnataka greatly. The per capita income in Karnataka has increased much faster and that is hurting the state. The Chief Secretary had asked me for help, and a draft copy of the new memorandum was sent to me, which I vetted and sent back. I wrote a detailed letter to the Chief Secretary asking him to tell the government that it is not done. In the history of the Finance Commission, grants given under Article 275 has never been rejected.



Bengaluru and Karnataka which were ‘investment-friendly’ and ranked second some 20 years ago came down to 17 recently.

Ministers haggling for portfolios does not augur well for the government by way of investor confidence. It is not good when ministers talk about politics instead of doing good. There has to be a focused approach on how to create a business-friendly atmosphere.

Farmer groups are protesting and how will this be a challenge to the government?

Farmer protests are a major issue only in Delhi and Punjab. Punjab and Haryana farmers are the biggest beneficiaries of minimum support price. The government has managed the Republic Day violence cleverly, and it has substantially taken away the goodwill enjoyed by farmers. It has also given the government the leverage to counter farmers. I feel farmer protests will not last long and it will not be a major issue for the government.

