COVID-19: No letting guard down now, warn experts despite Karnataka's positivity rate coming down below one per cent

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been recording a low number of Covid-19 cases since November, many a times less than 1,000. In September and October, the state was recording about 6,000 plus cases daily.

More cheering news is that in the past one week, Karnataka’s positivity rate has been 0.8%. While the positivity rate in 23 districts has been less than 1%, it is 1% and above in only seven districts.

However, health experts caution that we must continue to take precautions.

The positivity rate is the number of positive cases per 100 tests. The seven districts with 1 per cent and more positivity rate are Kodagu at 1.9%, Kalaburagi with 1.4%, Dakshina Kannada at 1.2% , Chitradurga at 1.1% and Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Bengaluru Urban with 1.0%.

Although these districts are recording more than 1% positivity rate, experts state that they are doing well. According to WHO, the positivity rate is said to be high only if it is more than 5%.

Mysore Sanjeev, convener, Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima Consulting, said, “Low positivity rate does not mean that the spread of virus is less but what it indicates is that the districts have been carrying out enough number of tests and are identifying cases at a faster pace and tracing their contacts and isolating them. Now, with the positivity rate coming down, it is definitely a good sign and that is why we are seeing a reduction in the number of deaths as well.”

Dr Giridhar Babu, Member of States Technical Advisory Committee, stated that this was not the end and one should still be cautious.

“The worst may be over for now but the virus has not disappeared completely from the state. There will be outbreaks as soon as susceptible persons are pooled beyond a critical level. We need to be vigilant and detect these in early stages through syndromic approach, efficient testing and strict containment. This should go hand in hand with meticulous micro planning and wider vaccine coverage,” he said.

Dr Babu added, “Because of low numbers and low positivity rate, we cannot say that there won’t be a second wave. Kerala was doing extremely well with low numbers months back, but now the numbers are very high there with a wave arising. Similarly, it could happen here if we do not continue to follow Covid safety norms.”

Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 testing in the state, said, “The testing plays an important role, and we need to continue testing above 1 lakh, even if cases are low. That is how we can trace contacts early and continue to keep the numbers down.”