STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: No letting guard down now, warn experts despite Karnataka's positivity rate coming down below one per cent

Karnataka’s positivity rate has been 0.8%. While the positivity rate in 23 districts has been less than 1%,  it is 1% and above in only seven districts.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational Image. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been recording a low number of Covid-19 cases since November, many a times less than 1,000. In September and October, the state was recording about 6,000 plus cases daily.

More cheering news is that in the past one week, Karnataka’s positivity rate has been 0.8%. While the positivity rate in 23 districts has been less than 1%,  it is 1% and above in only seven districts.

However, health experts caution that we must continue to take precautions.

The positivity rate is the number of positive cases per 100 tests. The seven districts with 1 per cent and more positivity rate are Kodagu at 1.9%, Kalaburagi with 1.4%,  Dakshina Kannada at 1.2% , Chitradurga at 1.1% and Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Bengaluru Urban with 1.0%.

Although these districts are recording more than 1% positivity rate, experts state that they are doing well. According to WHO, the positivity rate is said to be high only if it is more than 5%.

Mysore Sanjeev, convener, Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima Consulting, said, “Low positivity rate does not mean that the spread of virus is less but what it indicates is that the districts have been carrying out enough number of tests and are identifying cases at a faster pace and tracing their contacts and isolating them.  Now, with the positivity rate coming down, it is definitely a good sign and that is why we are seeing a reduction in the number of deaths as well.”

Dr Giridhar Babu, Member of States Technical Advisory Committee, stated that this was not the end and one should still be cautious.

“The worst may be over for now but the virus has not disappeared completely from the state. There will be outbreaks as soon as susceptible persons are pooled beyond a critical level. We need to be vigilant and detect these in early stages through syndromic approach, efficient testing and strict containment. This should go hand in hand with meticulous micro planning and wider vaccine coverage,” he said.

Dr Babu added, “Because of low numbers and low positivity rate, we cannot say that there won’t be a second wave. Kerala was doing extremely well with low numbers months back, but now the numbers are very high there with a wave arising. Similarly, it could happen here if we do not continue to follow Covid safety norms.”

Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 testing in the state, said, “The testing plays an important role, and we need to continue testing above 1 lakh, even if cases are low. That is how we can trace contacts early and continue to keep the numbers down.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Karnataka
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp