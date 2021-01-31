‘Farmers not responsible for violence in Delhi’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of farmers associations staged a protest in Bengaluru and several places across the state on Saturday in support of farmer leaders who are protesting in New Delhi’s borders.

Addressing the protestors at Freedom Park here, Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said farmers were not responsible for violence in Delhi during the protest on January 26 and that the Centre must consider their demand for repealing the new farm laws.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who visited Freedom Park to extend support to the protest, accused the Central government of using anti-social elements to derail the farmers’ agitation.