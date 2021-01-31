Farmers sing bhajans at Belagavi protest

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Krishik Samaj and Karnataka State Farmers’ Association, Hasiru Sene and various Dalit organisations staged a unique protest by chanting bhajans on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi.

They urged the Union and state governments not to take anti- farmers’ stand. The agitators also observed a fast from 10 am to 4 pm. Farmer leader Sidagouda Modagi, said, “The Centre is trying to create problems to the citizens by bringing anti-farmers, anti-labour and anti-people policies.”