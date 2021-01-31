STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tops in India Justice Report ’20  police, diversity rankings

Karnataka has also lost its ranking in prison administration for poor budget utilisation, more staff and cadre vacancy and increased workload. 

Published: 31st January 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has topped the ‘Police’ and ‘Diversity’ rankings in the second edition of the India Justice Report (IJR) 2020 for having highest SC, ST and OBC diversity for officers, increased number of women in the police force and decreasing vacancies in officers and constables posts. 

In the ‘Diversity’ segment, the study recognises Karnataka as the “only state to meet its officer diversity quotas (SC, ST and OBC) among large and mid-sized states.” Chhattisgarh (among small states) is the other state to meet these quotas for constables, the report states.

Karnataka has however, slipped a few notches on justice delivery from its earlier seventh rank in 2019 to 16th in the recent report with fewer women panel lawyers, few front offices in legal service institutions (LSIs) and fewer cases disposed of by Lok Adalats. Karnataka has also lost its ranking in prison administration for poor budget utilisation, more staff and cadre vacancy and increased workload. 

Women only 29% of judges in India: Study

Maharashtra, along with Goa have topped in the legal aid (justice delivery) segment. Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh rank highest in prison administration and Tamil Nadu and Sikkim are on the top in the judiciary segment with more courtrooms, more high court judges and decrease in case pendency.

The IJR is the only ranking of states on delivery of justice to people. It is an initiative of Tata Trusts in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, TISS–Prayas, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and How India Lives.

The report has made some important observations about the role of police — from custodians of the law to frontline service providers during the pandemic. The IJR 2020 has taken into account the latest statistics and situations as they existed prior to March 2020.

“It brings together otherwise siloed statistics from authoritative government sources, on the four pillars of justice delivery – Police, Judiciary, Prisons and Legal Aid.” According to the study, “women comprise only 29 per cent of judges in India. Two-thirds of the country’s prisoners are yet to be convicted. In the last 25 years, since 1995, only 1.5 crore people have received legal aid, though 80 per cent of the country’s population is entitled to it,” the IJR states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka India Justice Report
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp