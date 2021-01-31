Motorsports event near Hampi a big attraction for tourists

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A private firm with national level motorsports talent has been organising weekend events from the last two years in Hampi. Stunt performers from various parts of the country visit here to showcase their talent and also they support locals to learn motorsports games which are being organised on the outskirts of Hampi.

Nearly 180 motorsports professionals have participated in the event that was organised three days (Friday to Sunday) from the last two weeks here.

Karthikesh Omprakash, one of the organiser told The New Indian Express, Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar along with The Federation of Motorsports Club of India has been organising 'The Festival of Motorsports Utsav De Hampi'. The evening is being sponsored by many well-known companies like JSW, MRF and others.

“Professional bikers, who are known for bike race and stunts have been participating in the mega event. We choose Hampi because of its world-famous heritage and every day many tourists are visits here so it is easy to promote and also help to find local talents,” he said.

The organisers Santosh Hiremath and Rohit Gowda from Hosapete are providing a platform to local talents.

Nagaraj B, a resident of Hosapete said “I love bike race and stunts and presently which is liked by girls also. Many people including women took part in the event to learn the stunts.”