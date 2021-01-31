MSMEs pin hope on budget for GST cut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Budget to be presented on February 1 is being watched with a lot of expectation, especially in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, and its impact on the economy. While the MSME sector hopes for a cut in GST, automobile manufacturing industry wants an impetus to the commercial vehicles segment and credit growth.

“We hope for a cut in GST for MSME sector, incentives for timely filing of GST returns, and faster GST refunds as this has a direct bearing on working capital available to them,” said K B Arasappa, president, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, and chairman, Joint Action Committee, Southern Region.

New requirements like compulsory payment of 1 per cent of GST liability in cash wherever monthly taxable sales are more than Rs 50 lakh and which cannot be set off against input tax credit, will not only increase compliance costs and time but also give rise to harassment.

To attract a chunk of manufacturing projects moving out of China, the budget should announce a competitive tariff structure that favours import of raw material over import of finished goods, he said and added that to beat the economic slide, there should be a cut in corporate taxes and more labour law reforms. Kamal Bali, past chairman, CII Karnataka and president and MD, Volvo Group India, said they are expecting an announcement on scrappage policy for replacement of old vehicles.

This will give a boost to the commercial vehicles segment, Bali said. Anil Kumar, convener, CII Karnataka Manufacturing, president and MD, SEG Automotive, said that the budget should focus on pushing consumption through enhanced liquidity among the working class, enhanced demand in key sectors and promoting investment for Atmanirbhar Bharat projects through special incentives for enhanced competitiveness.

Sandeep Maini, past chairman, CII Karnataka, said that the US and European governments have funded aerospace and defence sector to revive from the impact of Covid-19. Similar stimuli are expected in the budget for Indian A&D Sector too as such measures would help India, he added.