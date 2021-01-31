STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MSMEs pin hope on budget for GST cut

The Union Budget to be presented on February 1 is being watched with a lot of expectation, especially in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, and its impact on the economy. 

Published: 31st January 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of MSME industries (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Budget to be presented on February 1 is being watched with a lot of expectation, especially in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, and its impact on the economy. While the MSME sector hopes for a cut in GST, automobile manufacturing industry wants an impetus to the commercial vehicles segment and credit growth.

“We hope for a cut in GST for MSME sector, incentives for timely filing of GST returns, and faster GST refunds as this has a direct bearing on working capital available to them,” said K B Arasappa, president, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, and chairman, Joint Action Committee, Southern Region.

New requirements like compulsory payment of 1 per cent of GST liability in cash wherever monthly taxable sales are more than Rs 50 lakh and which cannot be set off against input tax credit, will not only increase compliance costs and time but also give rise to harassment.

To attract a chunk of manufacturing projects moving out of China, the budget should announce a competitive tariff structure that favours import of raw material over import of finished goods, he said and added that to beat the economic slide, there should be a cut in corporate taxes and more labour law reforms. Kamal Bali, past chairman, CII Karnataka and president and MD, Volvo Group India, said they are expecting an announcement on scrappage policy for replacement of old vehicles.

This will give a boost to the commercial vehicles segment, Bali said. Anil Kumar, convener, CII Karnataka Manufacturing, president and MD, SEG Automotive, said that the budget should focus on pushing consumption through enhanced liquidity among the working class, enhanced demand in key sectors and promoting investment for Atmanirbhar Bharat projects through special incentives for enhanced competitiveness.

Sandeep Maini, past chairman, CII Karnataka, said that the US and European governments have funded aerospace and defence sector to revive from the impact of Covid-19. Similar stimuli are expected in the budget for Indian A&D Sector too as such measures would help India, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME Union Budget GST
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp