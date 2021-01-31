Planning Board bats for PPP model in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Planning Board has recommended to various government departments to take up works under a public-private-partnership model. Board Vice Chairman B J Puttasamy said basic amenities in hospitals, schools and colleges, tourism sector, harbours , social welfare department hostels can be taken under the PPP model.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Puttaswamy said that the government has developed “Akanksha’’ software which will help firms and departments to coordinate to take up works under CSR Fund. “Companies will be allowed to get the list online and select the work they want to take up,’’ he said.

On agriculture, Puttaswamy suggested that the State lay emphasis on women farmers as well as encourage youths to take up farming. The State should train youths in agriculture. Farmers should be considered as agripreneurs, he said. He said they have proposed to stress on one crop, one Panchayat which will reduce the migration of villagers.