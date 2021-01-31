PM Modi should resolve Mahadayi water dispute by having talks with CMs of Karnataka, Goa: Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Prime minister Narendra Modi should intervene and resolve the Mahadayi water dispute, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said here on Sunday.

Reacting to the Goa Chief minister's recent statement, MLA Satish Jarkiholi said "Chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa had given a statement in Hubballi a few months ago that he will give good news over Mahadayi dispute. It has been over a year since the verdict of the tribunal, but people are not yet getting any good news from the government. BJP is ruling in Goa as well as in Karnataka. Thus, Prime minister Modi should take lead and resolve the dispute permanently by having talks with the chief ministers of both states."

We don't need Mumbai!

"Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has raked up the border dispute for his political gains. There is no need to give importance to it. Belagavi is an undividable part of Karnataka. Karnataka has never done any injustice to Marathi linguistics and they have been provided with all facilities in border area," said Jarkiholi.

Reacting to Deputy CM Laxman Savadi's statement that 'Mumbai is ours', Jarkiholi said "We don't need Mumbai, we are happy with Bengaluru. There is a need to develop several villages, let Savadi concentrate on it. Several basic facilities like road, drinking water, good education is being provided in border areas in the last ten years. The Marathi Schools are given equal priority like the Kannada schools. Thousands of crore funds have been spent to provide basic amenities in the border taluks. Government of Karnataka should prepare a booklet with all statistics of expenditure and give a fitting reply to the Maharashtra government."

Rahul Gandhi did not call me

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi didn't call me to contest the Belagavi Lok Sabha by-elections," said KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi. He denied the media reports that claimed that Rahul Gandhi has pressured him to contest the elections. Dismissing these reports, Jarkiholi said that Rahul Gandhi has not made any phone calls to him. "I will follow the directions of the party seniors," he said and further said that the name of Congress candidate will be announced immediately after the announcement of the Belagavi bypoll. Four names are in discussion. One among them will be given a ticket to contest the elections.

