Police stations in Karnataka's Ballari district to get separate complaint desks for women 

For the first time, this women-friendly project is being implemented in the state. 

Ballari Superintendent of Police office

Ballari Superintendent of Police office

By Kiran Balannavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari district police have planned to set up a separate complaint desk for women in all the police stations. In several cases, women are apprehensive to register police complaints and this initiative by the district police comes as a welcome change. 

"Fear and hesitation stop many women from visiting police stations. They think that it is difficult to explain everything to male police personnel who can be a little rough at times. To overcome such issues and create a women-friendly environment, we are planning a separate desk," Ballari Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath told The New Indian Express.

"The police will train the staff on communication and interactions. These desks will be headed by female police constables. In 39 police stations across the district, a separate desk for women is already set up."

Another police official informed that recently there was a women police ground and with the available resources, they are setting up the separate desks. These will be formally inaugurated in February, he further added. 

