Two Karnataka doctors give different disability certificates to suspected Endosulfan victim

MANGALURU: Devaki, a mother of a six and half year old daughter has written to the district health officials to include her daughter in the list of endosulfan victims complaining that the doctors at district Wenlock hospital have given inaccurate disability certificate.

In a letter to the district administration and the health officials on Friday, she has accused the doctors at Wenlock hospital of giving incorrect disability certificate showing her daughter as having only 25% disability while a disability certificate she had received during a health check up in Puttur showed that she had 63% deformity.

Devaki is a resident of Ichilampady village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Her daughter Tanusha suffers from hearing loss. "She cannot study in a conventional school and I am a BPL card holder. I cannot afford to pay her school fees. I am forced to run from pillar to post. However, due to continued efforts, she was taken to a health camp at Puttur where she received a certificate that shows that she has 63% of disability," Devaki said.

Tanusha was taken to Wenlock hospital on January 25. But Devaki has alleged that the doctors at the district hospital did not conduct any tests instead gave a certificate that her daughter has only Rs 25% deformity.

RTI activist Sanjeeva Kabaka told TNIE that the report about her disability has changed within 2 months. "It looks like the officials want to reduce the number of endosulfan victims," he said.

Dr Naveen Chandra, district endosulfan nodal officer said that it was a very typical case as the earlier test was done on a screening level while at district hospital it is done with an audiometry, a machinery set up used for such tests.

“There are cases where reports given by an individual doctor get disapproved at district level. We are going by the specialist's opinion. Ultimately, the deputy commissioner will take a decision and the case might be referred to a higher board,” he said.