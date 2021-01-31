STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Was made CM for namesake during coalition govt, worked like 1st division clerk: HDK

The former CM accused Congress leader Siddaramaiah and his colleagues of using coercion to continue their programmes in the state. 

Published: 31st January 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy (Photo | Sangamesh Badiger, EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Lashing out at Congress party, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy asserted that he was just a namesake chief minister. "I was the chief minister for the sake of it in the alliance government as I was restricted from making independent decisions. I worked like a first-division clerk in the 14-month long governance," he said. 

The former chief minister made these remarks during the one-day convention held at Bagalkot on Sunday. The first-ever programme hosted by the JD (S) after the assembly elections of 2018 is aimed at strengthening the party in the region and to kick-start the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

“I didn’t have any kind of freedom being at the helm of the state during the coalition. I had pressure from all corners, where Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and his colleagues used to coerce to continue their programmes and irrigation projects that were announced during his regime. BJP, the then opposition party, used to say that I had come to power by giving fake assurance to farmers of waiving off their loans. However, the reality is that I had no liberty to make any decisions,” said an enraged HDK.

Condemning the violence reported during the ongoing protests against the agri laws in Delhi, Kumaraswamy urged the central government to find an amicable solution in the interest of farmers. “The violence reported on Republic Day is a black mark in the Indian history. The government should investigate to find out the reasons behind the violence. PM Narendra Modi expresses his concerns on farm protest over Mann Ki Baat but won’t talk about the violence. There need to be discussions and talks on the farm laws before implementing them,” the former CM stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Congress-JDS alliance Siddaramaiah JDS convention Bagalkot
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp