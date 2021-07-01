Bengaluru court hears complaint against Yediyurappa, family on graft charges

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A City Civil and Sessions Court, CCH 82, Bengaluru, on Wednesday heard a complaint of corruption against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, son and BJP state Vice- President B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, besides Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar and others.

The court reserved the matter for July 8, and will decide whether to order an investigation against them in PCR 0000040/2021, as sought under Section 156(3), have it investigated in any other manner the court considers proper, or may take any other decision that the court may consider just and proper.

The order follows a complaint filed by TJ Abraham, president of Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum. Interestingly, hours after the court pronounced the matter, CM Yediyurappa visited Raj Bhavan and met Governor Vajubhai Vala. Abraham, in his complaint, has alleged that Yediyurappa has indulged in corruption and bribery, and also listed out other serious charges against him.

He said in his complaint that he had attempted to file the same complaint, invoking Sections 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 383, 384, 415, 418, 420 of the IPC and other sections, before the Anti Corruption Bureau in Bengaluru, but the Bureau did not register the case, following which he filed a PCR case before court.

In his complaint, he also alleged that crores of rupees had exchanged hands, Yediyurappa’s family had received illegal gratification, and the proceeds of the crime had been routed to Kolkata through a few Kolkatabased shell companies, to companies owned by Yediyurappa’s family members.