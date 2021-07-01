Congress mulling action against MLA who said Siddaramaiah will be next Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The disciplinary committee of the Congress party is examining whether to take action against Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan for his statement that Siddaramaiah would be the next Chief Minister of the state, said KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge, who is also Chittapur MLA, on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said it is wrong on the part of Zameer Ahmed to speak about the next Chief Minister instead of putting his efforts towards strengthening the party. Kharge said that the party follows a democratic process for selecting leaders and will not act on the statements of individuals.

To a question, Kharge said there are several leaders in the Congress who can become Chief Minister but there was nobody in the BJP except Yediyurappa who can lead the party.

The Health Committee President of the District Congress Committee Dr Kiran Deshmukh who also spoke at the press meet said the Congress would felicitate frontline workers and healthcare workers by visiting their workplace and giving them ‘gratitude certificates’. It is because of their efforts that the state has controlled the spread of Covid-19 cases, he said. In all, there are 4000 frontline workers and healthcare workers including 500 doctors, health staff, volunteers and journalists in Kalaburagi district and the party will felicitate them all by giving gratitude certificates, Dr Deshmukh said.

He further said that the government has stated that only 798 doctors have died in the country in the second wave of Covid-19, adding that there should be a proper audit with regard to Covid deaths. The government should give compensation of Rs 50 lakh to all doctors who died due to Covid-19, he demanded. The government should also control the incidents of attacks on doctors, he said.